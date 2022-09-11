Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck

A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.