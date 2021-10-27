Macon man reported missing, could be in Tennessee or Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man that’s been reported as missing since October 19th and is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

According to the BCSO, 25 year-old Xavier Harris of Macon is stated to have last spoken to his family over the phone on October 9, when he told them that he was in Tennessee. Harris’s family believes he could be in Tennessee or Georgia, and that he hasn’t been in contact at all since their phone call on the 9th. It has been reported to investigators that he suffers from mental illness, but there’s no evidence that he’s in danger.

Harris is described as a black man who stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 185 pounds, and has dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to where Xavier Harris could be is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.