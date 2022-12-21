Macon man dies after being struck by vehicle on December 18

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man who was struck by a vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue on Sunday, December 18 has died.

That’s according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who identified the victim as 64-year-old Emanuel Jones.

Jones, who told 41NBC this is the 13th pedestrian death in the county this year, said the victim died at the hospital just before 7:30 Tuesday night.

The incident is still under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

