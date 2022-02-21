Macon Checkers robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place at the Checkers, located at 92 Spring Street Saturday night around 11:03p.m.

It was reported that an individual jumped through the drive-thru window with a handgun and then demanded money from the cash registers. Once the individual received the cash, he fled the store. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks, last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident, is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.