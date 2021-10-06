Macon-Bibb County looking for amphitheater designs

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they're looking at quality, experience, and pricing.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb County is looking for qualified applicants to design and build the new amphitheater on the Macon Mall property.

Macon-Bibb issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) on Monday, for teams interested in designing and constructing the project. This comes after Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller announced last month, that the county is revitalizing the mall property.

Mayor Miller says they’re looking at quality, experience, and pricing. He says people were excited when they made the announcement, but some have doubts.

“I still saw a couple question marks around people. Like ‘is this really going to happen? It’s nice in theory but are they going to do anything about it? We want to see some action.’ So I think this is carrying through with that message that we’re not only going to think about this and have a vision for it but we’re going to put some action behind it,” said Mayor Miller.

Interested applicants have until 12 p.m. on October 28 to submit their responses to the procurement department.

The county plans to break ground on the project in February. Mayor Miller says the amphitheater could be ready in 12 to 18 months.