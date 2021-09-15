Mayor Lester Miller, partners, announce $100M investment

Mayor Miller and several partners announced a multi-million dollar investment into the Eisenhower Business Improvement District during a press conference Wednesday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller and partners announced a major economic and community investment in and around Macon Mall during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Commissioners, college representatives and other partners joined Miller to announce their intention to invest $100 million into the Eisenhower area. According to Macon-Bibb County, this revitalization effort will include the addition of:

Retail stores

Restaurants

Government Offices

Sports

Entertainment

A 10,000 person amphitheater.

Miller says that the amphitheater will be the second-largest in the state and will include sky boxes and a “one of a kind” stage and restaurant. Additionally, Miller says “We all know that music brings people together. All races and nationalities. We know that financially we’re going to be in good shape on this project. No additional tax dollars will be going to this.”

Miller said this is one of the “biggest announcements for the Eisenhower Business Improvement District in many years. (The announcement is) one that will have an immediate impact on this area and our community.”

Watch the whole press conference here: