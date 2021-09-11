Macon-Bibb County commemorates 9/11 on 20th anniversary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001 took place.

“It seems like it was just yesterday,” Macon-Bibb Interim Fire Chief Shane Edwards said Friday. “We still have those thoughts of how fresh it is in our minds when those planes hit those towers.”

Macon-Bibb County held its annual ceremony at Public Safety Memorial Park Friday to remember the lives lost on that day and also to honor the men and women who serve as first responders in Macon-Bibb County.

The county also paid tribute to the 32 first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty in Macon-Bibb County.

Warren Selby with the Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation shares his reflections on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

“We can see where we’ve been and where we’re going,” Selby said. “I think as with any ceremony like this, it keeps us remindful of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

First responders and county leaders attended the ceremony. Members of the Macon-Bibb Fire Department and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office placed roses at the memorial. Sheriff David Davis says 9/11 stole some of our country’s innocence that we’ve never fully gotten back. He says while the country may be divided now, 9/11 is something we can all come together for.

“If we love this country, we need to stand up for it and we need to do our part to make sure something like this never happens again,” Sheriff Davis said.

Edwards says they continue to have the ceremony every year to honor the lives that were lost. He says it shows our community can come together in a time of need.

“This is an awesome ceremony that’s put together,” Edwards said. “Just to be able to recognize those people that lost their lives during that time as well as remembering those here locally in Macon-Bibb County.”

The ceremony included placing a wreath laying and the placing of roses, which Selby says is always meaningful to him.

“We take a moment of silence to remember those individuals so that their families know we’re here for them,” he said.

