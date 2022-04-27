Macon-Bibb Coroner: Teen dead after Tuesday night shooting

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened "around 10:30" Tuesday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot “multiple times” Tuesday night.

Jones, who said he didn’t yet know the victim’s identity, says the shooting happened “around 10:30” near Academy Sports + Outdoors on Eisenhower Parkway but that the victim was picked up by an ambulance at Southwest High School.

Jones says the teen was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Navicent.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting in a news release early Wednesday morning. The release said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Academy Sports + Outdoors and that the victim was “found with a gunshot wound” in the parking lot of Southwest High School.

The sheriff’s office says the victim’s identity won’t be released until his family his notified of his death.

That’s all the information we have right now.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

