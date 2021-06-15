Lower humidity on the horizon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Humidity will drop behind a cold front, leading to a refreshing start to Wednesday.

TONIGHT.

Mostly clear conditions will be around overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the middle 60’s by daybreak tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW.

Sunny, seasonable conditions are expected for the middle day of the work week. High temperatures will climb into the low 90’s all across Middle Georgia. Reduced humidity will make for a much more pleasant afternoon. Heat indices will not be in the triple digits like the last few days. We will stay dry as we head throughout the day. Overnight low temperatures will return to the low and middle 60’s under a mostly clear sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We will warm back into the middle 90’s for the final two days of the work week. Our weekend weather is going to depend largely on what the tropical disturbance currently in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico decides to do. Once the system gets more organized in the next couple of days we will have a better idea of any local impacts.

