Local clinics offering new monoclonal antibody medication

Atrium Health Navicent and Houston Healthcare are now offering a different medication at their monoclonal antibody treatment clinics.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent and Houston Healthcare have offered monoclonal antibodies to help Covid patients since last summer.

The medication they offer is now changing though after the FDA pulled the Emergency Use Authorization for Regeneron, saying it was less effective against fighting the Omicron variant.

Sheldon Mattox, Director of Post Surgical Rehab and Educational Services at Houston Medical Center, says they now offer a new medication called Sotrovimab.

However, they’re only getting limited quantities of it from the government.

“We have changed our criteria,” he said. “We had to make it very strict. Now you have to be 60 years of age and have three pre-existing health conditions in order to get that medication.”

According to Dr. Sandy Duke, Chief Clinical Officer for Atrium Health Navicent, their clinic locations now offer Sotrovimab, too.

“It’s going to be individuals who are at the greatest risk that we identify prospectively,” he said.

Mattox says they’re trying to reach the most vulnerable people. Despite the amount of Covid patients at Houston Medical Center decreasing, he still says people who meet the criteria should get the treatment.

“We are seeing great results with it,” he said. “The last thing we want you to do is end up on an ICU with a ventilator or the worst case scenario: death.”

He says they’re seeing a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated patients getting the treatment. Dr. Duke says the patients they’re treating are mostly unvaccinated.

Dr. Duke believes we’re on the back end of this surge but says we shouldn’t let our guards down just yet.

“Now’s the time to get your vaccine, continue to get your booster,” he said. “And to continue Covid safe behaviors so that we can hopefully get this behind us.”

Houston Healthcare’s monoclonal antibody clinic is at the Houston Healthcare Pavilion. Atrium Health Navicent offers the treatment at the Children’s Hospital, the Macon Urgent Care Center and at its Baldwin and Monroe County locations.