Local hospitals offering intravenous COVID-19 treatment

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 6,000 cases Thursday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— If you test positive for COVID-19, you can get a monoclonal antibody treatment within the first week of symptoms.

Atrium Health Navicent is offering the treatment at five locations with a physician’s referral.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 6,000 cases Thursday.

Dr. Sandy Duke is the Chief Clinical Officer with Atrium Health Navicent. He says the treatment is an intravenous infusion of antibodies against the virus.

“If given within the first week of onset of symptoms it can help reduce symptoms and decrease complications,” said Dr. Duke. “And potentially limit the need for hospitalization.”

Houston Healthcare is also offering the treatment at their healthcare pavilion.

Sheldon Mattox is the Director of Post Surgical Rehab and Educational Services at Houston Medical Center.

He says you can get the treatment if you have a positive test and a comorbidity under the Emergency Use Authorization. The comorbidities include high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, pregnancy, or your body mass index is over 25.

Mattox says they’ve treated about 2,000 patients in the last three weeks.

“The earlier you get treated the better you are and we’re seeing a lot of great results from patients,” said Mattox.

Dr. Duke says they’re in a desperate situation right now with the number of COVID patients in hospitals. He says the monoclonal antibody treatment not only helps to treat the virus, it helps the hospitals too.

“It helps the patients, it helps prevent them from having complications, and it helps preserve those resources for people who ultimately need to be admitted, and hopefully can lessen to some extent the strain on the system,” said Dr. Duke.

Both health systems encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. Click here if you want to get your vaccine.