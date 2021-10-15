Last day of above average temperatures as cold front arrives tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A warm front is bringing Middle Georgia its warmest temperatures of the week today.

Today

Another morning has passed that saw patchy fog and cloud cover around Middle GA. This morning was slightly warmer as humidity continues to climb into the weekend. The warm front today is shifting our wind out of the southwest, continuing to pull in warm and moist Gulf air. Outside of the humidity, however, there isn’t a whole lot of moisture. This is a warm front with a weak low pressure system, and instead of dealing with lots of rainfall and a blanket of low-level clouds we instead will see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures around the region this afternoon will top off in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances for today are nearly zero, though the possibility of a stray shower during the early overnight hours remains possible. Our skies will remain mostly clear overnight as wind continues to blow out of the southwest. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow

ITS COLD FRONT DAY! Fall temperatures. Drier air. That crisp feeling when you walk outside in the morning and realize “hey, I need a sweater!”. That is all coming in starting tomorrow afternoon. Saturday will kick off on a humid note, and there will be a fair share of clouds through the first half of the day. The cold front will push through during the lunchtime hours, capping off temperatures across Middle GA in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will bring some scattered showers with it, but not everyone is guaranteed to see rain. In fact, most places in the region likely will not see any rain; just a line of clouds that moves through midday. Once the front passes, the wind will shift to the northwest, bringing in cool and dry air that will clear the skies of cloud cover and chill the air. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday and Next Week

You are probably going to want to have your sweater handy for Sunday, especially if you have early plans. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be topping off in the upper 60s and lower 70s around Middle GA under sunny skies. Wind blowing in from the north-northwest will keep things cool and dry through the afternoon hours as well. This will be the coolest day we have seen so far this fall and will remain that way until further notice. The pattern after Sunday is still very pleasant, but temperatures will slowly rise as the new week progresses. Cloud cover will also not be completely clear, however rain chances through much of next week remain slim.

