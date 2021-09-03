Labor Day weekend to be filled with sunshine, heat

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Fantastic weather for Labor Day Weekend to end summer.

Today

Friday has arrived and it’s going to be a fantastic one out there. Sunny skies will dominate the Middle Georgia region while temperatures cool a couple of degrees from yesterday afternoon. Cloud cover will once again be at a minimum along with rain chances. A few clouds will fill in during the later afternoon hours, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out. As for highs today, temperatures should reach the upper 80s however no 90s are anticipated. While this weather is great to get outside in to celebrate the end of summer, keep in mind that it will also be easy to burn in the sun. The UV index for today is around 9, meaning it will only take about 20 minutes for someone without protection to begin to burn. The easiest way to prevent this is to limit exposure to the sun and reapply sunblock every half out. As for tonight, we will see clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow

Saturday will see a few more clouds than Friday as humidity values begin to slowly creep back up. It won’t be a drastic change from today, however. High temperatures for most locations in the region will again be in the upper 80s though a couple of select locations may crack the 90 degree mark. A few more clouds are likely during the afternoon hours and spotty showers will have a slightly higher chance of forming thanks to the increase in heat. Most of Middle Georgia will not see any rain tomorrow either, and anything that does form should clear out shortly after sunset. Low temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s around Middle GA as the moisture content in the atmosphere begins to rise.

Sunday and Labor Day

Sunday will see a bit more cloud cover than Saturday as temperatures for much of middle Georgia will reach or eclipse the 90 degree mark. Rain chances are still approximately 10% with only a few stray showers expected. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and for some back into the lower 70s heading into Monday morning. There will likely be a bit more clouds during the overnight hours heading into Monday compared to tonight and Saturday night. Come Monday we will begin to see a pattern change. We will likely wake up to a few clouds early Monday morning that give way to sunny skies through lunchtime. After lunch however an abundance of clouds will build in and rain chances will climb. Humidity will also continue to rise heading into the first full week of September. High temperatures will once again be in the lower 90s around Middle Georgia.

After Labor Day rain chances will climb even more, with a 30% chance on Monday turning into a 40% chance Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures throughout much of next week will be in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s. Expect most days next week to begin on a sunny note before cloud cover drastically increases in the afternoon. It should also be noted that while it is not an imminent threat, Hurricane Larry needs to be monitored. It currently sits over the open Atlantic to the east of the Caribbean. At this time it is a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale.

