Kemp announces Georgia National Guard troops will help at Macon, Warner Robins hospitals
Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday National Guard troops will help at several state testing locations and hospitals, including two middle Georgia hospitals.
MACON,
Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday National Guard troops will help at several state testing locations and hospitals, including two middle Georgia hospitals.
Kemp tweeted nearly 100 troops will support 16 Department of Public Health testing sites and its warehouse and more than 100 troops will be sent to 11 hospitals across the state. Atrium Health Navicent in Macon and Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins are included in the list.
The move is part of the state’s effort of putting $100 million toward healthcare staff to help with a recent surge in new COVID-19 cases.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.