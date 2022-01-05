Kemp announces Georgia National Guard troops will help at Macon, Warner Robins hospitals

Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday National Guard troops will help at several state testing locations and hospitals, including two middle Georgia hospitals.

MACON,

Kemp tweeted nearly 100 troops will support 16 Department of Public Health testing sites and its warehouse and more than 100 troops will be sent to 11 hospitals across the state. Atrium Health Navicent in Macon and Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins are included in the list.

Last week, I announced that we are deploying the @GeorgiaGuard to assist our COVID-19 response in high-need areas. See the thread below for more on their assignments. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 4, 2022

102 personnel will be assigned to support these 11 hospitals:



📍Grady Health System

📍Piedmont Atlanta

📍Wellstar

📍Piedmont Henry

📍Upson Regional Medical Center Thomaston

📍Northest Georgia Medical Center — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 4, 2022

Hospital systems continued: 📍Atrium Health Navicent

📍Phoebe Putney Albany

📍Houston Medical Center

📍University Health Care System

📍Tanner Health System — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 4, 2022

The move is part of the state’s effort of putting $100 million toward healthcare staff to help with a recent surge in new COVID-19 cases.

