John Milledge’s Myles Todd signs with Gordon State

Photo: John Milledge Academy Football

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coach J.T. Wall’s John Milledge Academy Trojans are coming off yet another state title this past season, and senior Myles Todd has played a big part in the Trojans’ run.

Todd signed with Gordon State College in Barnesville on National Signing Day Wednesday.

The 2021 JMA Trojans went 12-0, beating Pinewood Christian 21-0 in the GISA Class 3A championship game for their third straight state title and fourth in the past six seasons.

