Isolated showers likely to start off week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain will be back today as isolated showers return to the forecast.

TODAY.

Sunshine and warm temperatures will combine for a typical Middle Georgia summer afternoon today. High temperatures will climb into the low 90’s. A few afternoon showers are possible with the best chance for a rain shower or two being south. Tonight, clouds will increase across the region as temperatures fall near 70°.

TOMORROW.

Rain and thunderstorm activity will be a little more widespread Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to near 90° during the afternoon under a partly sunny sky before falling back into the upper 60’s overnight.

ELSA.

Tropical Storm Elsa will bring rain and a slight pickup in the breeze on Wednesday.

Right now, the storm center is forecast to pass just south of our area, but that forecast track can and will change. The forecast will become clearer over the next 24 hours once the storm emerges into the Gulf of Mexico after passing over Cuba. Stay tuned to 41NBC for the latest information.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).