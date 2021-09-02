Hot and drier conditions will finish off the week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)-September is off to a hot and sunny start.

Today

With Ida now officially an afterthought, high pressure is setting the stage for a lovely start to September. There were a few clouds early yesterday, but the skies are practically clear to kick off our Thursday. Temperatures will once again climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with very little cloud cover. Anyone with the intent to spend lots of time outdoors needs to apply sunblock frequently. The forecast UV index for today is 8.7, which is very high. Those who are not protected or do not limit their exposure to the sun, especially mid day, will begin to burn within 25 minutes. A few clouds will eventually build in during the late afternoon and evening hours, and a stray storm or two will also be possible. Outside of that though, expect a calm day, especially when comparing today’s wind to yesterday.

Tomorrow

The pleasant conditions will continue through Friday and into the weekend. Tomorrow may actually be a bit nicer than today as the forecast highs around Middle Georgia are expected to be in the upper 80s and not the low 90s. Humidity values will also remain low heading into the weekend, allowing for an overall more pleasant feel outside. Sunny skies will kick off the morning and last much of the day, however during the late afternoon hours a few clouds will fill in and a stray shower or two will be possible. The skies will remain mostly clear through the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s.

Labor Day Weekend

The high pressure that builds over the southeast before the week’s end will continue to keep things benign for Middle Georgia into the holiday weekend. Anyone who has plans for pool gatherings or grill-outs shouldn’t have to make any changes to their plans for inclement weather. A PM shower or two will still be a possibility as the sun heats the ground, but the majority of Middle GA will likely not see any rain until at least Monday. High temperatures over the weekend are expected to remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will see the return of more cloud cover before rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday. The rain expected on Monday and Tuesday will likely not cool temperatures off heading into next week.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).