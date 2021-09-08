Hospitals give tips to protect yourself from Labor Day COVID surge

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Tthere is usually a surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations after holiday’s, and doctors expect it to happen with the Labor Day weekend now over.

Dr. Jennifer Hoffman, an Infectious Disease Physician with Piedmont Macon, says they’re currently at capacity. She says it could be two to three weeks before they see the full effect of the holiday weekend. She shares her recommendation if you might have been exposed to the virus.

“The ideal recommendation would be to quarantine at home at least for 7 days and get a test on day 5 or later to see if you contracted COVID,” Dr. Hoffman said.

According to Houston Healthcare Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dan Stewart, the health system currently has 134 Covid positive patients. 90 percent of patients are unvaccinated.

He says many of the deaths in this recent surge are between 30 and 60-years-old.

He adds if you’re experiencing symptoms, you can get a monoclonal antibody treatment at their Healthcare Pavilion in Warner Robins. All you need is a positive test and meet one of the required risk factors.

“It is something the patients can do to keep them out of the hospital and keep them from going to the emergency room,” said Dr. Stewart. “So as soon as they get sick don’t wait just come on in if you meet one of those risk factors.”

Piedmont Macon has 99 Covid patients right now. 95 percent of them are unvaccinated.

Dr. Hoffman says this surge is the worst yet, and the numbers are meeting and/or surpassing their numbers in January before the vaccine was widely available. She says they’re pleading with people 12 and older to get vaccinated.

“Please go protect yourself. I can’t tell you how many young, middle aged people in their 30’s and 40’s we have in the ICU right now who are intubated who didn’t think they were personally at risk,” said Dr. Hoffman. “Unfortunately they were wrong. A lot of those people are not going to make it.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 44 percent of Georgians are fully vaccinated. You can find a vaccine location here.

Also monoclonal antibody treatments are available for COVID positive patients at Atrium Health Navicent with a doctors order.