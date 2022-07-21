Piedmont Macon seeing increase in Covid-19 patients

Piedmont Doctors seeing increase in Covid cases New Covid Variant

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A new strand of Covid-19 is spreading across the US, and it’s more contagious than previous strands.

Summer usually means more people outside having fun, but doctors at Piedmont say you might want to stay from big crowds.

“I don’t want to downplay this for anyone, people who are unvaccinated, people who are older, immunocompromised, diabetes, things like that can still get very very sick,” said Dr. Jennifer Hoffman.

Dr. Hoffman is the infectious diseases specialist at Piedmont Macon. She says the new variant known as BA.5 is more contagious than the omicron variant.

Despite the rise in cases, it’s not keeping people like Rudy and Carolyn Mendes from being outdoors.

“We’re still doing a lot of activities outside like pickle ball and riding bikes, so we’re still kind of cautious of it, but as long as we’re outside we feel a lot more safe,” said Rudy.

Carolyn says she tries her best to wear a mask in crowded places. She believes the only way to end the pandemic, is by listening to health experts and being cautious.

“Just be safe out there, some of us who don’t have a shot, should think twice a little bit about their family members people coming over to visit you and you don’t have the vaccine,” said Carolyn.

Piedmont Macon says its seen an increase in Covid-19 patient admissions.

According to Dr. Hoffman, they’ve went from 2 patients to 15 in just a few weeks. This means the community will slowly start to reach another peak in cases.

“My hope is that it becomes an outpatient disease and that we don’t see nearly as many people in the hospital, but that’s up to the people themselves to go out and protect themselves,” said Dr. Hoffman.

The North Central Health District reports more than 80,000 Covid-19 cases since March of 2020. Those numbers only includes PCR testing.

Piedmont urges everyone to get vaccinated to help lower hospital admissions.