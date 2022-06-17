North Central Health District reports increase in Covid-19 cases

Houston County is at the top of the list experiencing the highest increase in cases.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Covid-19 cases in Middle Georgia are increasing, but not hospitalizations.

The North Central Health District is reporting all 13 of its counties are experiencing high levels of Covid-19 transmissions.

Michael Hokanson, Public Information Officer for the NCHD, says this is a reminder to everyone Covid-19 is still present.

“We’re not seeing those sever outcomes in as many cases which is definitely a good sign, of course we definitely still want to encourage people to take the precautions that they should be taking, especially as we get into summer where people are traveling attending and activities around summer,” said Hokanson.

All 13 health departments are still offering Covid-19 testing and vaccinations.

