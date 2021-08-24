Heat index values well into triple digits today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Heat and humidity will combine to make another steamy August afternoon for Middle Georgia.

TODAY.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will combine with mid-90’s temperatures to make for a hot and humid August day. If you have plans to be outdoors for an extended period of time make sure you take breaks and drink plenty of water. Tonight we will catch a break in the action. Rain will end around sunset and temperatures will fall into the low and middle 70’s overnight. A mostly clear sky is expected.

TOMORROW.

Rain and storm chances will be on the rise Wednesday as we have a disturbance that will kick up a few more showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. With the added cloud cover temperatures will only get into the low 90’s. Overnight lows will be seasonable in the low 70’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Unsettled weather continues through the remainder of the 7 day forecast. Friday will be wet at times, but washout conditions are not expected. Temperatures in the back half of the 7 day will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

