Heat and scattered storms return Friday

Even though Elsa moved out early this morning, tropical moisture remains in Middle Georgia tonight (and through the rest of the weekend).

Tomorrow will bring another day of morning sunshine and scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Highs will warm to the 90s, but “feels like” temperatures will be in the upper 90s for many spots in Middle Georgia.



No big changes move in for the weekend, so we will continue to see heat, humidity, and scattered storms into Sunday.

Should be a great weekend for the pool, but remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.



Honestly, this is a pretty boring forecast for the next 7 days.

There won’t be any large scale features to move moisture out, so storms will be possible each day through the end of next week.

The good news, is that there is not anything on the horizon in the tropics, so enjoy the break from what still looks like a busy hurricane season.