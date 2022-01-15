Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Governor Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for much of the state ahead of this weekend’s winter weather.

Meteorologists have forecast snow, ice, and windy conditions for much of the northern part of the state. Emergency management officials are preparing for poor road conditions and possible power outages.

Right now, several counties in North Georgia are under a more immediate threat and are projected to have heavy snow and ice. The National Weather Service says “a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for north central and northeast Georgia as heavy mixed precipitation will be possible Saturday evening through late Sunday night. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts in the higher elevations of far northeast Georgia, and ice accumulations of up to one-quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.”

However, the State of Emergency includes counties that are outside of that watch area in North Georgia and includes several in Middle Georgia in the 41NBC coverage area: Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Johnson, Jones, Laurens, Monroe, Peach, Twiggs, Washington, and Wilkinson Counties.

41NBC AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves says north of Warner Robins, we could see a bit of a wintry mix, but no snow accumulations are expected. South of that line, we will be dealing with all rain. If cold air pushes far enough south, we could deal with some refreezing and ice accumulation but this is a pretty low threat at the moment. With the area being on the precipice of the winter weather, be ready to hunker down in case the forecast shifts further south. In general, travel is not advised on Sunday considering we’ll face heavy rain, a potential wintry mix, and seeing gusty winds.

The governor’s declaration will allow up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops to help if they are needed and allows state and local emergency management agencies to coordinate resources to respond.

It will go into effect Saturday, January 15th, at 11:59 p.m. and will expire on Saturday, January 22nd. at 11:59 p.m.

Read the governor’s declaration here: 01.14.22.01