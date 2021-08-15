GML Community Services hosts fundraiser Saturday

There will be guest speakers, a live performance, vendors, a bounce house and free giveaways.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— GML Community Services will host a fundraiser Saturday to help rebuild the Village Green Community.

There will be guest speakers, a live performance, vendors, a bounce house and free giveaways.

Community Organizer for GML Services, Lemecia Humphrey, says she’s trying to bring awareness to the Village Green neighborhood to help clean it up.

“It seems like it has been forgotten. It’s neglected. It’s in bad condition, and we really want to just get some things together, clean it up, maybe restore some of the houses, and just bring an overall sense of value to the community,” said Humphrey.

The event is at Village Green Park at 2785 Village Green Drive from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

For more information you can go to the GML Community Services Facebook page.