Georgia College fraternity chapter closes

Sigma Alpha Epsilon confirmed the chapter's closing on its website Friday.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter at Georgia College and State University is closing.

That’s according to a post on the national organization’s website, which said the closing is due to “violations of the fraternity’s health and safety expectations and guidelines.”

“While suspending any chapter of our Fraternity is unfortunate, Sigma Alpha Epsilon has decided to close its chapter at Georgia College and State University for violations of our health-and-safety expectations and guidelines,” the post reads. “Moving forward, we will continue to work with our alumni volunteers and university officials to determine an appropriate time to return to campus. Our goal has always been and will continue to be to exemplify our beliefs as outlined in our creed, The True Gentleman and to provide a meaningful, safe, and beneficial experience for Georgia College and State University and the Milledgeville community.”

In November 2021, eight people were arrested and charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor after an incident involving “alleged underage drinking and hazing involving SAE Fraternity,” a Milledgeville Police news release said. One of the eight arrested was also charged with hazing. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

The national fraternity and Georgia College both suspended the chapter following the incident.

