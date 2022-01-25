GBI charges mom with murder, remains found in Crisp Co.

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A missing person investigation is now a murder investigation.

Police in Vienna asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help locate 4-year old Jayceon Mathis after family members reported they had not seen him in several months. The missing person report was initially made with the police on January 20. Authorities located his mom, Keara Cotton, on January 24th.

Now, Cotton is charged with Murder, Concealing the Death of Another, and Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree.

The GBI says investigators gathered information that led to the discovery of human remains in Cordele, Crisp County near E. Sixteenth Avenue.

The GBI is sending the remains to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

The GBI says the investigation is active and ongoing. If you have information, you should contact the GBI. You can send in anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), going online to https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.