Funeral set for Stratford student who died while vacationing with family

Courtesy: Stratford Academy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Funeral arrangements are set for a Macon teenager who died on July 28 after being struck by lightning 11 days earlier while vacationing with his family in Florida.

17-year-old Walker Bethune, a rising senior at Stratford Academy, was a varsity letterman on the school’s cross country, track and clay target shooting teams and also participated in several other clubs and organizations. He was president of his class for three years and most recently served as the student body president.

“Walker’s kindness, humility, persistence, hard-work ethic, discipline, and pursuit of excellence in united people, fostering friendships, leading his peers, athletic performance, musical talents, and especially his gifted brain, were a gift to all who met him,” his obituary on Hart’s Mortuary’s website reads.

His funeral will be held Saturday, August 14 at 3 p.m. at Ingleside Baptist Church, located at 834 Wimbish Road in Macon. The service will be streamed live on Hart’s Mortuary’s Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to the Walker Bethune Scholarship Fund, which you can access via Project Giving or by calling or mailing Stratford Academy at (478) 477-8073/6010 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31220.

The family will visit with friends during a concert celebration titled “Let Your Soulshine for Walker” at Stratford Academy on Monday, August 16 at 8 p.m.

