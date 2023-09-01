Funeral arrangements set for Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers

Funeral arrangements are now set for Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers, who died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers (wilcoxcountygeorgia.com)

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 2 at the Wilcox County High School gym. Visitation will take place on Friday, September 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Rochelle.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sheriff’s Boys Ranch at 5671 Boys Ranch Rd., Hahira, GA 31632.