Coroner: Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers dies in one-vehicle crash

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers (wilcoxcountygeorgia.com)

ROCHELLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers died in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

That’s according to Coroner Janice Brown.

Brown says the 52-year-old was traveling on Highway 233 north of Rochelle when the crash happened around 4 p.m.

She says Rodgers was pronounced dead on the scene.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating.