Full-time Bibb County Pre-K leads, assistants to get two $1,000 supplemental payments

All full-time Pre-K lead and assistant teachers employed by the Bibb County School District will receive two payments of $1,000 this year.

Photo: MGN

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All full-time Pre-K lead and assistant teachers employed by the Bibb County School District will receive two payments of $1,000 this year.

That’s according to the Bibb County School District’s “Board Brief.”

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is providing the POWER (“Providing Our Workforce Essential Recognition”) payments to recognize the dedication and hard work shown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The district has 40 full-time Pre-K leads and 40 assistant teachers. The first payment will be made in February, and the second payment will be made in May.

Click here for more info.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.