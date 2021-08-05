Fort Valley State University student selected as HBCU Scholar

Taylor Dorsey is a junior majoring in Political Science.

White house names Fort Valley University Student to HBCU Scholars HBCU Scholars

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The White House selected a Fort Valley University student to be an HBCU Scholar. At only 19-year- old, Taylor Dorsey will be one of fifteen students from Georgia named to this program.

Dorsey is a junior majoring in Political Science, and says she’s excited to learn so much in her new role.

She will travel to Washington, D.C. in September, for the HBCU week national annual conference. That’s where she’ll learn more about entrepreneurship, innovation, personal and professional development.

Dorsey says prior to the conference she will attend meetings. After the conference, she hopes to implement what she learned into her everyday life.

“After I am going to be an ambassador on the campus, so I’ll be hosting different events on campus about what we did in the conference, like the entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership, personal development classes, things like that,” said Dorsey.

Dorsey says she’s also thankful for her family and everyone who has helped her achieve the great honor.