Elsa brings rain and breezy conditions Wednesday

This afternoon Elsa strengthened back into a hurricane, making it the strongest storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this early in the season since Alberto in 2006.

Heavy rain has already started lashing the western coast of the peninsula of Florida, with dangerous storm surge expected overnight along the coast.

Elsa is forecast to make landfall near Cedar Key tomorrow morning and quickly move inland, generally toward Valdosta.

During the late morning/early afternoon, outer bands of Elsa will start to move through Middle Georgia.

Embedded in these bands we could see some tropical downpours and gusty winds.

We will continue to see rain chances into the evening across the area.



By the early morning hours Thursday, the center of circulation will be passing by our southern counties.

With the passing of the eye, we will be seeing the end to any severe storm threat (which is already minimal).



Main threats with this system will be tropical downpours and gusty winds.

That being said, our threats will still be relatively small.

Rain totals in some of the wettest spots will likely range from 1-3″ over the course of about 18 hours.



Wind gusts will probably max out around 40 mph, with much of the area seeing gusts of 15-20 mph through the evening.



Severe weather, mainly tropical spin up tornadoes, should stay mainly to our east, on the northeast side of the tropical system.



Although Elsa should be gone as most of us are waking up on Thursday, more showers and storms will be back for the afternoon.

This will continue a trend of showers and storms for much of the rest of the week.



By the weekend we will be heating back into the 90s, and keeping our humidity, which means “feels like temps” are going to jump into the mid and upper 90s.

Storms will be sticking around for the weekend and into next week.