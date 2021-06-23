Dry conditions return Wednesday

Rain and storms moved through parts of Middle Georgia this afternoon, as a cold front slowly dropped south.

This front has helped to bring cooler temps and some drier air to the area, with more on the way tomorrow.

Through the day, sunshine will return with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity.

Rain will be holding off for the day Wednesday, with a small chance for showers returning Thursday.



The weekend will bring increased rain chances and (unfortunately) increased humidity.

Expect regular summertime pop up storms to return each afternoon as our high temps edge close to the 90s.



There won’t be much of a change in our weather pattern heading into next week.

Scattered showers and storms will be sticking around for the start of next week with highs in the upper 80s.