Deputies: Teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue just before 7 Thursday night.

Witnesses told deputies a 16-year-old male was walking on Elkan Avenue when a vehicle drove by and multiple shots were fired. The victim was struck multiple times and was transported to Atrium Health Navicent, where he is currently listed in critical condition. No other people were injured.

At this time, there is no information available about the suspect or the vehicle involved in the shooting. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in providing any information related to this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

