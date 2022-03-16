Demarcus Little found guilty in FVSU student’s killing, sentenced to life without parole

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Demarcus Little was found guilty of murder Tuesday in the death of Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn in February 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Cindy Adams tells 41NBC Little was found guilty on felony murder and aggravated assault-death by strangulation. He was found not guilty on the charge of malice murder.

Investigators said Gunn died from strangulation, with the arrest warrant for Demarcus Little stating that he “unlawfully and with malice caused the death of Gunn by manual strangulation.”

Adams says Little was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Little was arrested in February 2020 and accused of smashing a window at Gunn’s apartment and slashing her tires. Gunn’s body was later found in Crawford County.