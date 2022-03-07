Jury Selection begins in Murder trial for Demarcus Little

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Jury selection began Monday in Peach County for the murder trial of Demarcus Little, who was charged with malice murder in connection to his former girlfriend’s death in 2020.

Little was accused of killing 23 year-old Fort Valley State University student, Anitra Gunn, in February of 2020 after he was arrested for smashing a window at her apartment and slashing her tires on February 5th.

Investigators say Gunn died from strangulation, with the arrest warrant for Demarcus Little stating that he, “unlawfully and with malice caused the death of Gunn by manual strangulation.”, on February 14th, 2020. Gunn’s body was later found in a wooded area in Crawford County on February 18th.