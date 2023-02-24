Daybreak exceeds goal of $250,000 during annual sleep out fundraiser

Almost 100 people are sleeping at Carolyn Crayton Park Thursday night in solidarity with the homeless.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Almost 100 people are sleeping at Carolyn Crayton Park Thursday night in solidarity with the homeless as part of Daybreak’s 10th annual Greater Macon Sleep Out—the organization’s biggest fundraiser each year that helps fund basic necessities for the homeless.

Dozens of tents were set up at the park, which is not far away from the Daybreak Day Resource Center.

A trio of workers from a Macon company attended the event for the first time. Stuart Hanon says he and his friend Andy had plans to go and brought their friend Justin along with them at the last minute.

“We felt the need to come out and support a community event,” Hanon said. “I’m the operations manager at Kumho Tire. We’re trying to get more involved with the community. We felt this was a great point for us for outreach.”

The night began with a dinner and a program at the resource center. Breakfast will be served Friday morning.

Late Thursday night, Daybreak said it had exceeded its goal of raising $250,000 this year. The updated total is $255,000, and more is still coming in.

If you’d like to contribute, visit maconsleepout.com.

