Dangerous heat possible again Friday

Highs once again reached the upper 90s today in Macon, with our official high hitting 98 degrees.

Not much will be changing for our forecast tomorrow, but we will be warming a few degrees from where we were today.

That means highs will be reaching the triple digits in some places.

A heat advisory is in place tomorrow until 8 pm.



Not only will it be hot tomorrow, but we will once again be seeing heat index values in the triple digits starting as early as 11 AM.

If you have to be outdoors tomorrow, make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks.



A few storms will be possible by Saturday afternoon after another very hot day.

If you are headed to Bragg Jam, you might want to bring a rain jacket or some kind of covering, just in case of a pop up thunderstorm.

Saturday will be our last mostly dry day for a while, because Sunday brings a cold front that will end up stalling over the area.



The stalled front means that we will be seeing rain chances from the start of the week, well into the middle of next week.

It also means that we will finally get a cool down from the upper 90s to the upper and mid 80s.