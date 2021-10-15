CRIMESTOPPERS Tip leads to arrest of woman on the run since 2019

(41NBC/WMGT) — According to an executive director with Macon Regional Crimestoppers, U.S. Marshals South East Fugitive Task Force worked with the North Carolina team to apprehend Tia Nicole Hill on Thursday, October 14, 2021, after receiving a tip from Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

The release from Crimestoppers says that Hill had been on the run from the Houston County Sheriff’s office since 2019 for multiple charges. These charges include Aggravated Assault against Law Enforcement, Willful Obstruction against Law Enforcement, Violation of Georgia Control Substance Act, Failure to Report Accident along with Traffic charges, Superior Court Probation Violation, and Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute.