UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by 18-wheeler on Vineville Avenue identified

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened just after 5 p.m.

UPDATE (6 p.m.) – A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the fatal collision involving a pedestrian happened near Vineville Avenue’s intersection with Forest Avenue.



“It was reported that a tractor trailer was making a left turn off of Forest Avenue onto Vineville Avenue,” the release said. “A pedestrian started crossing the crosswalk as the 18-wheeler was making this maneuver. The pedestrian collided with the rear portion of the 18-wheeler and fell under the trailer.”

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 74-year-old Annie Norris of Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an 18-wheeler Monday.

That’s according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who says it happened in the 2000 block of Vineville Avenue just after 5 p.m.

Jones says the victim was a 74-year-old woman.

That’s all the information we have right now.

