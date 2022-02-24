Coroner: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting on I-75 in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting on I-75 Wednesday night.

Jones says deputy coroner Luann Stone pronounced the person dead at 7:25.

It happened near the Bass Road exit, according to Jones, who said his “whole staff” is on the scene.

We reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for more information and were referred to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

That’s all the information we have right now. Check back for updates.

