Cool conditions kick off the final days of November

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A weak cold front has brought cool temperatures to the Peach State for the final Monday of November.

Today

Sunday night began with plenty of cloud cover over Middle GA. These quickly cleared out as the overnight hours went by, leading to clear skies by sunrise this morning. Temperatures got relatively chilly, bottoming out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wind chills were about 5 degrees cooler than that in most locations. The wind, coming in from the northwest overnight, will predominantly blow from the north-northwest today with breezes hanging in the 5-10 mph range. Gusts could reach speeds in excess of 15 mph at times today. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 50s with a couple of more southern cities climbing into the lower 6os. Our skies will remain clear through the day as well as tonight. The winds will back off to about 5 mph overnight tonight with a slight shift back to the northwest. Combined with the clear skies, low temperatures will fall below freezing across Middle GA by Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow

Tuesday will again see nothing but sunshine through the daylight hours. The wind, however, will shift to the west-southwest ahead of the lunchtime hours with breezes again 5-10 mph. With the slight southerly component some extra heat and moisture will be added to the Georgia atmosphere. High temperatures will jump almost 10 degrees from Monday, this time climbing into the mid to upper 60s around the region. The skies will again remain clear overnight for the most part; only a few high level clouds are expected to move in ahead of Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will climb a few degrees around the region back into the upper 30s. The wind overnight will predominantly blow out of the west at about 5 mph.

Wednesday and Beyond

The back half of this week is going to be a warm one: Wednesday kicks off December which is the coldest month of the fall/early winter season. The average high in Macon during the month of December is 61 degrees. However, by Wednesday almost every location in Middle GA will be seeing highs in the lower 70s. A few more clouds are expected during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, however they will primarily be high level clouds and the skies will stay mostly sunny. The wind will also shift to the southwest, allowing more heat and moisture to build up in the region. Overnight lows rolling into Thursday morning will be in the lower 40s for most of Middle GA.

The well-above-average temperatures will continue for both Thursday and Friday as the benign pattern remains over Middle GA. Cloud cover will begin to finally thicken come Friday ahead of the weekend. As of now the next chance for rain is Saturday, however at this time that looks to be very slim. A better chance for rain would be overnight Sunday into next Monday as another cold front moves through and looks to bring about a potential end to the warm start to the month.

