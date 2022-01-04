Cool and sunny conditions continue

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies will stick around Middle GA this afternoon

Today

This morning was the coldest so far of the year for Middle Georgia as temperatures fell to or below freezing across the region overnight. The lack of cloud cover will stick around through the day as high pressure moves through the state. The wind will primarily blow out of the east at around 5 mph today as temperatures peak in the mid to upper 50s. A few high level clouds will pass through as the day goes on, but for the most part skies will stay clear.

Overnight more cloud cover will begin to fill in, including some mid and lower level clouds, as the winds shift to the southeast. The added insulation will allow low temperatures to jump back up into the upper 30s and lower 40s around the region. Additionally there is the possibility for a couple of stray showers ahead of the sunrise Wednesday as well.

Tomorrow

A cloudy start on Wednesday will ultimately give way to mostly clear conditions during the afternoon hours. A few isolated showers are likely around Middle GA ahead of the lunchtime hours, but they shouldn’t stick around past noon. Temperatures will climb back up into the low to mid 60s across the region in the afternoon as the cloud cover breaks. The wind will predominantly blow out of the west at about 5-10 mph throughout the afternoon.

Overnight cloud cover will remain minimal around the region as low temperatures again fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain is not expected during the overnight hours heading into Thursday. The wind will blow gently out of the northwest at around 5 mph.

Thursday and Beyond

Thursday will see even warmer highs as temperatures heat into the mid to upper 60s. The wind will also shift to the south-southwest early and blow at about 10-15 mph. The added heat and moisture are thanks to a warm front with a system that will move northeast heading into the weekend. The cold front will arrive Thursday night, bringing widespread rain to much of the northern half of GA. Severe weather is unlikely thanks to cooler conditions. The low temperatures in the wake of the cold front will fall below freezing.

Friday will see a chance for leftover rain early before clouds clear by lunchtime. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s as the wind continues to blow out of the north-northwest. Overnight lows will likely fall below 30 degrees for most of the region heading into Saturday morning.

