Colder weather returns for first work week of 2022

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Colder temperatures have moved into Georgia in the wake of the most recent system.

Today

We are finally going to see a day of sunshine around Middle GA again. The clouds are clearing as the morning goes on, and the majority if not all of them around the region will be cleared out by lunchtime. This will leave the region with clear skies, and thanks to the most recent system temperatures this afternoon will only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. The wind has been quite prominent today as well; overnight sustained speeds ranged from 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. This will calm as the day progresses; we’ll likely see sustained speeds at 15-20 mph all day with gusts over 30 remaining possible into the evening hours.

Overnight tonight the skies will remain clear as the wind finally calms down to about 5 mph from the north. With the first full night of no insulation following the most recent system, temperatures will be able to plummet below freezing for most of the region ahead of Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow

The sunshine will stick with us for the most part tomorrow, but a handful of clouds are likely to fill in ahead of the sunset. The wind will shift from the north to the east at about 5-10 mph as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 50s. There is no rain expected on Tuesday anywhere in Middle GA. Overnight a good amount of clouds will remain overhead, allowing low temperatures to warm back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday and Beyond

We will see a mix of sun and clouds around Middle GA as the winds shift to the west southwest ahead of the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s for most of the region in the afternoon, but this time a few showers will be possible around the region. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will bring the next good chance of rain as another system forms off to the west. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. The cooler conditions should inhibit severe weather potential, likely resulting in just showers during the evening and overnight hours heading into Friday.

Friday will see clear skies and highs back in the lower 50s as a result of the Thursday’s cold front. Cloud cover is expected to build back in over the weekend with more rain possible on Sunday.

