Cloudy Skies Kick off the New Week as Cooler Temperatures are on the Horizon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Cloud cover will dominate Georgia as Ida’s path shifts to the northeast.

Today

Clouds moved into much of Georgia overnight as Ida has continued to move further inland. The summer heat from this weekend is expected to continue today, however rain chances are a bit higher and the cloudy skies will help to make things feel just a bit cooler. As Ida continues to push inland, showers will be possible in parts of Middle Georgia this afternoon. Locations to the west of Macon have the best chance to see these this afternoon. These showers and storms are not expected to be very strong. The clouds will persist into the overnight hours tonight, keeping the low temperatures heading into tomorrow morning on the warmer side. Areas that see rain today will have an increased chance to see dense fog during the early morning hours Tuesday.

Tomorrow

It would be a good idea to keep the umbrella and raincoat handy heading into Tuesday. Tomorrow will see the most rain in Middle Georgia this week as Ida tracks off towards the Mid-Atlantic. The majority of rainfall in Georgia will be in the northwestern region, however a few rounds of storms will push through Middle Georgia beginning around lunchtime tomorrow. A few more waves of storms will be possible during the evening and even the overnight hours heading into Wednesday. While it is unlikely, some storms tomorrow afternoon and evening could be strong to severe. The good news about tomorrow is that high temperatures are expected to dip down into the low to mid 80s around the region, although humidity is expected to remain quite high as storms continue to add moisture to the atmosphere. Expect muggy and warm conditions through the overnight hours on Tuesday as well with a good chance for widespread fog Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Beyond

Wednesday is when a pattern change for the back half of the week will begin. The day will begin on a cloudy note, however during the afternoon hours the sun will eventually prevail as the clouds break. A few showers and storms may be possible early on Wednesday, however by the afternoon and evening the majority if not all of these should clear out as Ida clears out of the region. High pressure will move into the region late this week, bringing back sunshine and more of the summer heat. By this weekend temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s, however low temperatures should drop into the lower to mid 60s, signaling a drop in relative humidity.

