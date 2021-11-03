Clouds move in Wednesday ahead of a cool end to the week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will begin to increase in Georgia on Wednesday ahead of the next low pressure system.

Today

Temperatures will begin to drop starting today as our next weathermaker makes its way into the region. Low pressure is currently sitting over southeast Texas and will make its way into the Gulf of Mexico later today. While several impacts of the low will be limited the next few days due to its track, one thing that will not be is cloud cover. It will begin to fill in this afternoon with rain chances increasing overnight. Temperatures around Middle GA will top off in the mid to upper 60s for most locations this afternoon, though a couple of southern cities will top off in the lower 70s. By the time the sun sets tonight the majority of the region will be under a blanket of clouds. Showers chances should hold off until after sundown with the odds of seeing them growing ahead of tomorrow morning. Low temperatures overnight will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s yet again.

Tomorrow

Thursday will begin with some scattered showers, especially in the northern half of Middle GA. An umbrella out the door is a good idea as shower chances will hang around in the region for the first half of the day. An isolated shower or two will still remain possible during the afternoon as well. Cloud cover will be abundant with pockets of sunshine being possible for the southernmost counties of Middle GA late in the day. Temperatures will be cooler yet again, this time topping off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wind will shift to the northeast overnight Wednesday and continue to blow from that direction at 6-10 mph for the next few days. Overnight expect cloud cover to remain abundant overhead with low temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday and Saturday

Cloud cover will remain abundant into the weekend as the low pressure system moves along the southeastern coast of the US heading into the weekend. This will bring plenty of rain to southeast GA with limited shower activity in Middle GA. Those further southeast such as Dublin or McRae will have a much higher chance for rain on both Friday and early Saturday than locations such as Forsyth or Macon. High temperatures for both days will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s around the region.

Expect cloud cover to begin to finally clear out late on Saturday as the wind finally breaks away from the northeastern flow and shifts to the northwest. This will clear out excess moisture and bring clear skies back to the Peach State ahead of Sunday. Sunshine will then stick around into early next week with high temperatures returning to the lower 70s.

