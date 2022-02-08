Clouds clearing and temps warming Tuesday



We have been stuck in the clouds today in Middle Georgia, limiting our highs to the mid 40s.

Showers have ended across the area, and temperatures tonight will be falling to the mid 30s as skies start to clear.

Through the day Tuesday we will quickly lose most of our cloud cover, leading to a nice day with highs slightly cooler than normal.

Winds will be picking up behind the front, so expect wind gusts up to 15 mph.



Much of the rest of the week will be relatively quiet, as high pressure moves in for the week.

This will result in a slow warming trend to the upper 60s and low 70s by Friday.

We will be seeing mostly sunny skies as well, throughout the week.

Our next chance of rain will be moving in on Sunday as a cold front approaches the area.

We are not expecting much in the way of a severe weather threat, but some heavy rain is possible.



Cooler air will move in quickly behind the Sunday cold front, dropping our lows back to freezing.

Valentine’s Day brings a return to calm, quiet weather with sunshine and highs in the low 60s.