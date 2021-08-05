City of Perry cancels events through August; masks required

Photo Credit to City of Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thursday August 5, 2021 around 4:00 p.m., the City of Perry posted an announcement updating their COVID-19 protocols, as well as a statement about upcoming events sponsored by the city.

The announcement states that face masks will be required to enter any City of Perry facility or public meeting effective August 5, and that city officials are strongly encouraging citizens to get vaccinated to help keep hospitalization risks low.

Its also said in the announcement that events hosted by the City of Perry, like Food Truck Friday or Workout in the Park, are canceled for the next 30 days.

The announcement cites that these decisions were made after speaking with healthcare officials concerning Houston County’s increase in hospitalizations.