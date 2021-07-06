Centerville man arrested in connection to weekend homicide

John Bay Gallott (Photo: Warner Robins Police)

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Centerville man was arrested Monday night in connection to the July 4 shooting death of 24-year-old Kristopher Mast.

A Warner Robins Police Department news release sent Tuesday said 21-year-old John Bay Gallott was arrested without incident “in the area of Arizona Avenue.”

Gallott is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

“In another example of Houston County law enforcement cooperation and communication, Centerville Police provided information that led to the whereabouts of Mr. Gallott,” the release said.

Gallott was processed at the Warner Robins Police Department and transported to the Houston County Detention Center.

Mast died after being shot multiple times Sunday.

