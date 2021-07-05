Man found in Warner Robins with multiple gunshot wounds

Police responded to 1000 Executive Court just before 11 Sunday night.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead in Warner Robins after suffering multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night.



Police say they responded to 1000 Executive Court just before 11 p.m.



When arriving on scene, officers say people were attempting CPR on 24-year-old Kristopher Mast until medical personnel arrived. He later died at the hospital.



Police say there is a suspect in this case.

If you have any information about this case, call Detective John Richards at (478) 503-5416. Or you can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.